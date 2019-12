Borris-Ileigh have been named ‘Club of the year’ by Munster GAA.

The north Tipp side won their first county senior hurling title in 33 years and went on to beat Waterford side Ballygunner in the Munster final.

Johnny Kelly’s side now take on St Thomas’ of Galway in the All Ireland club semi final on the first weekend of January.

Munster GAA PRO Ed Donnelly told Tipp FM Sport it’s a well deserved award for a fantastic club.