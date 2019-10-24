Holycross Ballycahill looking forward to Seamus O’Riain cup final

The mid-Tipp club are looking forward to being involved on big days in Semple Stadium according to their senior hurling captain Michael Doyle.

They defeated Templederry last weekend to earn their place to take on JK Brackens in this years Seamus O’Riain final which takes place in Thurles on Sunday week.

Holycross last won the county senior hurling final in 1990 with Declan Carr the talisman of the side.

The current outfit have won a number of divisional underage championships over the last decade and have booked their place in the hunt for next years Dan Breen Cup as well as qualified for this years O’Riain final.

Michael Doyle told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson it’s really important for his club to be back playing on county final day.