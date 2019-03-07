Hogan says Tipp still have class despite poor League form

A return to form for the Tipp senior hurlers is what’s needed, according to a former manager.

Ken Hogan says that he expects Tipp to rattle the net in Cork, having failed to score goals in recent games.

The Premier meet the Rebels in the refixed League clash in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

Tipp FM Analyst Ken Hogan says Tipp need to just get all their ducks in a row to come out on top.

Throw in at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.