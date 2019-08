Kilkenny hurler Richie Hogan has said he should not have received a red card for his challenge on Cathal Barrett in Sunday’s All Ireland senior final defeat to Tipperary at Croke Park.

The Danesfort forward said he was astounded to be dismissed by referee James Owens and disputed claims he caught Barrett with his elbow.

Hogan said the hurley was in his hand and the sport is ‘not Irish dancing’.

But the player doesn’t want the incident to take the gloss off Tipperary’s win.