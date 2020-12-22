Hogan says experience will stand to Tipp in U20 decider

The Tipperary Under-20 hurling team are looking for a second consecutive Munster title tomorrow evening.

They meet Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at half-past-7 in this year’s provincial decider.

Tipperary beat The Rebels in both the Munster and All-Ireland Under-20 final’s last year.

Speaking to Tipp FM, hurling analyst Ken Hogan is looking forward to another meeting of the two teams.

“This U20/U21 rivalry between Tipp and Cork is huge now at this stage and obviously Tipp have had the rub of the green in a couple of the games.”

“Cork will be smarting from the last number of years when they had very fancied teams so we’re really looking forward to Wednesday night.”

“Tipp have the experience but Cork have the thirst for revenge so it’s going to be a really intriguing battle but I think the matches that Tipp have played and the toughness of the exchanges will definitely stand to them.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of that game on Wednesday evening, with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Butchers & Deli, Cashel.