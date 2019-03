Some small changes on the Tipp team proved decisive in their victory over Cork on Sunday.

That’s the view of former Tipp goalkeeper and manager Ken Hogan, who says that the squad trained smart at their camp in Alicante last week.

Some positional changes in the forwards saw Tipp lead from the front throughout the game.

However, Tipp’s main concern is Jason Forde who limped off injured after scoring 1-13 of Tipp’s 1-29.

He was also on free-taking duty, and Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan was impressed.