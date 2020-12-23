Hogan: Favourites tag puts pressure on Cork ahead of Munster final

The Tipperary under-20 hurling team are looking for a second consecutive Munster title this evening.

In a repeat of last year’s decider, the Premier play Cork at half-past-7 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipp have named the same starting 15 as the one which started against Waterford last week, with some positional changes in the forward line however.

The Rebels defeated Limerick in extra-time in the semi-final, whilst Tipperary also needed 20 extra minutes to see off Waterford in their last four clash.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Premier boss John Devane is happy to be back in a final.

“We’re very conscious that we’re lucky to be back and I suppose really chomping at the bit to get going in the Munster final and delighted to be there.”

“There’s a very, very strong cork team waiting for us – powerful men in the half-forward line and a dangerous inside-line. And they don’t concede a whole lot at the back either so we’re under no illusions as to what we face.”

“So we’ve got to go down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and bring a performance. If we bring a Tipperary performance we’ll hopefully be good enough but if we’re not it’ll be a disappointment to us and that’ll be the ins and outs of it.”

Hurling analyst Ken Hogan says Tipp won’t mind coming in as underdogs.

“I suppose Cork on form are the slight favourites – I think that’s not any disadvantage to Tipperary. I think Tipp will revel in that situation.”

The favourites tags will add a little bit of pressure to Cork because of their results over the last number of years so I think Tipperary will be quite content to go in as underdogs and to make a point.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of that game with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Butchers & Deli, Cashel.