A former Tipperary All Ireland winner claims that club hurling and football are suffering due to schedule clashes with intercounty matches.

Ken Hogan has added his voice to the many who want to see better management of club schedules.

A six week sabbatical hits the county senior club scene to allow for the Munster championships to take place.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the former Tipp goalkeeper and manager expressed his frustration with the current situation.