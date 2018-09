There’s a quick turnaround for the teams involved in the 3-way playoff in Group 2 of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

The first of the games took place on Tuesday night between Upperchurch Drombane and Drom & Inch – it ended in a draw.

The ‘Church will now face County Champions Thurles Sarsfields on Sunday before Sars and Drom meet on next Wednesday.

Upperchurch Drombane coach Seamus Gleeson admits it’s a hectic schedule.