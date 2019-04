Cork should find out tonight if captain Seamus Harnedy will be available for their Munster Hurling Championship opener with Tipperary.

Harnedy was red-carded during their League playoff with Kilkenny, and was set to be banned for the May 12th game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But Cork are set to argue to the Central Appeals Committee, that as the playoff with Kilkenny had nothing at stake then the punishment should not stand.