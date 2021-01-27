Hammersley says McDonagh Cup standards are high

Tipperary All-Ireland hurling winner Timmy Hammersley is praising the high standard among Joe McDonagh cup teams after taking a role within the Meath setup.

The Clonoulty-Rossmore man has joined Thurles Sarsfields’ Johnny Enright in the backroom team for the Meath hurlers, as they prepare for another year in the second-tier competition.

It’s unclear when inter-county action will resume, with the GAA expected to publish an updated schedule in the coming days.

After a few years working with the Carlow hurlers, Timmy is full of praise for the quality and commitment in the counties playing at that grade.

“In my mind Meath, Westmeath, Carlow, Kerry – I think it’s a very high standard competition.”

“I’m not going over to Meath aiming to radically change or improve things – from my understanding every Tier 2 county are doing things pretty well.”