Hammersley on the road to recovery

Clonoulty Rossmore midfielder Conor Hammersley says he’s making steady progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

He had just been called into the Tipp senior panel when the injury struck resulting in a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He was an interested spectator at last weekends opening round of county club championship games as he saw the defending champions lose out to Borrisoleigh.

Afterwards he told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that recovery from the cruciate injury is something which can’t be rushed.