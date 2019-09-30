Hammersley praises Clonoulty fighting spirit

A late fight back by County Champions Clonoulty Rossmore saw them lift the West Senior Hurling title yesterday.

Their replay against Éire Óg Annacarty was a thrilling affair with Clonoulty trailing by 2 points with just minutes left.

However a goal from Cathal Burke together with points from Dillon Quirke and Conor Hammersley saw them run out 3-13 to 1-15 winners and progress to the preliminary County quarter finals where they will face Loughmore Castleiney.

Speaking after the game last years Tipp FM club player of the year Conor Hammersley paid tribute to the character of his team-mates in the closing moments.