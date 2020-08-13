Group 4 of County Senior Hurling Championship on a knife edge

The countdown is on for the deciding group stage fixtures in the FBD Insurance Tipperary County Hurling Championships.

The quarter finalists will be decided this weekend with all group games being played at the same time across Saturday and Sunday.

All Ireland Club semi-finalists Borris-Ileigh face neighbours Upperchurch-Drombane, in what could be an unofficial knockout game in Group 4 on Sunday evening.

Both sides are on three points while Toomevara, on two points, are also in the hunt ahead of their final game with Burgess.

Tipp FM analyst John Sheedy believes Borris-Ileigh will be under severe pressure from Upperchurch.

“Upperchurch have been most unlucky that they haven’t a Mid championship under their belt – they just came up short a few times.”

“And look at them this year – they beat Burgess and I suppose they felt they deserved to beat Toom but typical Toom wasn’t it. They’ll always come back and they’re so hard to beat.”

“That point could be vital for Toomevara now because you’d expect Toom maybe to beat Burgess which would give them four points which means it would be a winner takes all between Upperchurch and Borris-Ileigh.”

