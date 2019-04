Toomevara overcame Moycarkey Borris in the County Senior Hurling Championship in Templemore yesterday.

Toom started brightly going up 2-8 to 0-9 clear at half time after Joey McLoughney fired home the second goal.

Max Hackett got a goal back before Toom got a grip on the match again and ran out 2-19 to 1-17 winners.

After the game Denis Kelly told Tipp FM Sport they were thrilled to get an important victory.