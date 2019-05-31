Great atmosphere expected in Ennis for Tipp – Clare clash

Tipp and Clare prepare to go head to head this Sunday in the cauldron of Cusack Park.

Clare go into this encounter with a win secured at Walsh Park against Waterford, and will take on a Tipp team that have secured two wins from two encounters having comfortably beaten Cork and Waterford so far.

Clare will have the services of Ian Galvin this time round as he returns from an injury picked up in April, however David Conroy is ruled out with a broken finger.

Liam Sheedy will name his starting fifteen after training tonight and you can hear the team from county PRO Joe Bracken tonight after the 9 o’clock news here on Tipp FM.

Looking ahead to this weekends clash former Clare hurling star Tommy Guilfoyle says there will be a great atmosphere in Cusack Park on Sunday.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.