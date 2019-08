The phrase ‘Goals win games’ certainly rang true for the Tipperary U20 hurlers in their All Ireland semi final win over wexford.



The Premier never let up, scoring an incredible 8 goals and 16 points, to Wexford’s 1-15.

Tipp now face into a tough All Ireland final against Cork who they beat in the Munster final.

Tipp’s Billy Seymour scored two of Tipp’s goals yesterday – he says he thinks luck was on his side for the first….