There’s speculation that Tipperary’s Darren Gleeson is set to take up the managerial post in Antrim.

The 2016 All Ireland winning goalkeeper has been involved in the backroom teams with the northerners over the last few seasons.

An announcement is expected next week to confirm the move – Gleeson won’t be the first Tipp man to manage Antrim – Cloughjordan native Dinny Cahill had two relatively successful spells in charge of the Saffrons.