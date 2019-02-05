Ger Ryan: Páirc Ui Chaoimh will be ready for Tipp – Cork clash

The new vice chair of the Munster Council is confident the pitch at Pair cui Chaoimh will be ready for the Munster Championship campaign.

Cork’s upcoming Hurling League tie with Clare has been moved to Páirc Uí Rinn due to the state of the pitch at the Rebel County’s main grounds.

The new stadium’s pitch will be dug up and replaced after the County Board admitted the surface is unacceptable

It was heavily criticised after cutting up during the Cork’s Footballers defeat to Kildare on Sunday.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM the recently elected Vice Chair of the Munster Council Ger Ryan of Templederry Kenyons said there were bound to be teething problems with Pairc ui Chaoimh.