Former goalkeeping coach hopeful of Tipp success in 2019

There are high hopes for Tipperary next year with Liam Sheedy back at the helm and some outstanding All Ireland Under 21 stars on the panel.

That’s according to former Tipp goalkeeping coach Brian Horgan who was part of Michael Ryan’s backroom team when the Premier claimed the Liam McCarthy cup in 2016.

Tipp begin their new campaign next Friday night the 14th against All Ireland champions Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds in what will be Liam Sheedy’s first competitive game in charge.

Brian Horgan says it’s the start of another exciting era for Tipperary hurling.