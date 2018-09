Forde only Tipp All Star nominee

Tipperary has just one nomination among the shortlist for the Hurling All Star team of the year.

All 15 of the Limerick team that started last month’s final victory over Galway are shortlisted.

It is only the second time since 1996 that has been achieved.

The Tribesmen have nine nominees; Cork and Clare have seven and five.

The sole Tipp contender is Silvermines forward Jason Forde.

The Hurler of the Year Nominees are Galway’s Joe Canning and Padraic Mannion along with Limerick’s Cian Lynch.

Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman will battle it out with Limerick’s Kyle Hayes for the Young Player of the Year award.

PwC All-Star Hurling Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

1. Anthony Nash, Cork

2. Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny

3. Nicky Quaid, Limerick

DEFENDERS

1. Mark Coleman, Cork

2. Colm Spillane, Cork

3. David McInerney, Clare

4. Chris Crummey, Dublin

5. Dáithí Burke, Galway

6. Adrian Tuohy, Galway

7. Aidan Harte, Galway

8. Padraic Mannion, Galway

9. Cillian Buckley, Kilkenny

10. Padraig Walsh, Kilkenny

11. Sean Finn, Limerick

12. Mike Casey, Limerick

13. Richie English, Limerick

14. Diarmaid Byrnes, Limerick

15. Declan Hannon, Limerick

16. Dan Morrissey, Limerick

17. Paudie Foley, Wexford

18. Liam Ryan, Wexford

MIDFIELDERS

1. Colm Galvin, Clare

2. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork

3. David Burke, Galway

4. James Maher, Kilkenny

5. Cian Lynch, Limerick

6. Darragh O’Donovan, Limerick

FORWARDS

1. Peter Duggan, Clare

2. John Conlon, Clare

3. Shane O’Donnell, Clare

4. Daniel Kearney, Cork

5. Seamus Harnedy, Cork

6. Pa Horgan, Cork

7. Joe Canning, Galway

8. Conor Whelan, Galway

9. Cathal Mannion, Galway

10. Jonathan Glynn, Galway

11. TJ Reid, Kilkenny

12. Kyle Hayes, Limerick

13. Gearoid Hegarty, Limerick

14. Tom Morrissey, Limerick

15. Aaron Gillane, Limerick

16. Seamus Flanagan, Limerick

17. Graeme Mulcahy, Limerick

18. Jason Forde, Tipperary

GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

1. Joe Canning, Galway

2. Padraic Mannion, Galway

3. Cian Lynch, Limerick

GAA/GPA Young Player of the Year in Hurling Nominees

1. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork

2. Kyle Hayes, Limerick

3. Mark Coleman, Cork