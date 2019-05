Tipp sharpshooter Jason Forde has praised Eamon O’Shea following his return to the Tipp senior hurling backroom team in a support role.

The Kilruane McDonagh’s man has once again linked up with Liam Sheedy – O’Shea coached Tipp to the All Ireland victory in 2010 when Sheedy was last in charge.

He also managed the Premier from 2013 to 2015.

Jason Forde says Eamon O’Shea has a refreshing approach to the game…