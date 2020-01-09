Fogarty sings the praises of Maher and Devaney

Borrisoleigh hurling duo Kevin Maher and JD Devaney have been lauded for their efforts this January by Our Lady’s Templemore manager Noelie Fogarty.

Both former Tipp minor hurlers made a massive contribution to Our Lady’s one point victory over Thurles CBS in yesterday’s Harty Cup quarter final.

Kevin Maher lined out at centre back for his school after playing for Borrisoleigh last Sunday in the All Ireland club semi final.

JD Devaney scored the winning goal for Our Lady’s yesterday mirroring a last minute goal he scored for Borris last Sunday.

After yesterday’s Harty Cup win Our Lady’s Templemore now face St Flannan’s of Ennis in the semi final on the weekend of January 26th.

Both will also line out with Borrisoleigh on the 19th in the club All Ireland final.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after yesterday’s victory Our Lady’s manager Noelie Fogarty said the duo were exceptional.