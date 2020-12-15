Floyd: Tipp have a big gap to close to match Limerick

Tipperary’s obsession with beating Kilkenny may have been to our cost.

That’s according to Tipp County Board secretary Tim Floyd who says other teams have taken significant steps forward in recent years.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM ahead of tonight County Board Convention Tim said we have some catching up to do.

“Kilkenny haven’t won an All Ireland in five years – they’re there now watching all the others winning them.”

“Limerick seem to be taking over now – they’re the ones that look like the biggest threat going forward.”

“Looking at their age profile they could be around for a long time unless the rest of us can raise our bars.”

“Tipperary have lost three times to Limerick in 2020 – in the Munster League, the National League and the Munster Championship – and we’ve lost all of them by at least 8 points and that’s worrying. We’ve a bit of catching up to do there.”