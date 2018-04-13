Some fixture changes to club championship this weekend

It’s all guns blazing into this weekend for the opening round of the County Senior Hurling Championship, as well as in the Seamus O Riain, and Intermediate competitions.

There are almost two dozen fixtures down for decision across the two days – in what’s the start of the ‘club only’ month for Tipperary.

Saturday has thrown up some interesting encounters, with Loughmore Castleiney taking on Kiladangan, while the game between Thurles Sarsfields and Carrick Swans has been called off.

The pick of the games on Sunday sees Kilruane McDonagh’s take on newly promoted Toomevara as part of a double header in Dolla.

Annacarthy player and West Tipp CPA rep Ronan O’ Brien says it’ll be a great weekend of action…

Further changes to fixtures are as follows:

Senior Hurling

Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Swans is off

Mullinahone v Clonoulty Rossmore will take place in Bansha on Sunday 15th at 2pm

Eire Og Anacarty v Killenaule will take place in Sean Treacy Pk on Sunday 15th at 3.30

Seamus O Riain Cup

St Marys v Ballingarry will take place in Cashel on Sunday 15th at 6pm

Intermediate Hurling

Kilsheelan Kilcash v Ballybacon Grange will take place in Golden on Saturday 14th at 4.30