Five Tipp players on U21 Team of the Year

Five Tipperary players have been named on the 2018 U21 hurling Team of the Year.

Meanwhile beaten All Ireland finalists Cork get 6 nods, with 2 each for Galway and Wexford.

The Premier make up two thirds of the full back line, with Killenaule’s Killian O’ Dwyer named in the corner, and Loughmore’s Brian McGrath at full back.

Robert Byrne from Portroe who man of the match in the All Ireland final, is named at centre back, while midfielder – Knockavilla Kickham’s Ger Browne – also gets a nod at number 9.

Nenagh Eire Og’s Jake Morris is Tipperary’s sole representative in the forwards where he was named int he corner.

Meanwhile, both Ger Browne and Jake Morris are in the running for the 2018 Player of the Year – they’re up against Fintan Burke from Galway, and Cork’s Mark Coleman.

The winner of that award will be announced on Friday.