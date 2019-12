Winning the Fitzgibbon Cup with UCC earlier this year was the perfect starting point for the inter-county campaign according to Tipp All Ireland winner Mark Kehoe.

He came on as a sub for Liam Sheedy’s side in the win over Kilkenny.

The 21 year old Kilsheelan – Kilcash player says the Fitzgibbon competition set him up nicely for the season ahead.