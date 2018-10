Nenagh Éire-Óg know they’ll have to be at their best to overcome reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields in the County Senior Hurling semi-final.

That game is the second of a double header in Semple Stadium next Sunday – it will be preceded by the clash of Clonoulty Rossmore and Kiladangan.

Speaking after they quarter-final win against Loughmore Castleiney over the weekend Nenagh manager John Fitzgerald admitted they have had a few poor games this year.