Feast of hurling in Semple Stadium

All roads lead to Thurles for a double header of hurling action this afternoon.

It’s Tipperary versus Clare in both the minor and senior competitions – in what are both squads last chance to get points on the board in the round robin stage of the Munster Championship.

The minors sit second in the table on 2 points – however three of their opposing teams have a game in hand heading into the weekend’s action.

Just the top two qualify for the Munster Final, with no third place qualification for the All Ireland Championship.

At 2 o’clock Michael Ryan’s men aim to answer their critics when they face a Banner side also in search of a qualification spot.

The top two of the senior competition go into the Munster final – while the third placed team also get a spot in a qualification game for the All Ireland championship.

Any of the teams in Munster can still qualify or be knocked out, meaning the results this weekend are vital.

Clare had a week off last week – while Tipp are heading into their fourth game on the trot.

Manager Michael Ryan says it’ll all come down to todays result.

While former All Ireland winner with Clare Brendan Bugler says a different side to Tipperary hurling has been to the fore this season.

Meanwhile, Limerick and Waterford both go into their tie at the Gaelic Grounds on the back of draws last week.