Feast of hurling action in store on Tipp FM

What’s been described as the Group of Death in the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship has some mouth-watering games this weekend

Group 3 has pitted Kilruane McDonaghs, Thurles Sarsfields, Loughmore Castleiney and Moycarkey Borris together.

Sars and Kilruane meet in Holycross on Saturday while Loughmore and Borris lock horns in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan says that should be a tough one.

“Loughmore would be the first to admit that Moycarkey are always a bit of a bogey team for them. Any team that gets to play in the Stadium – particularly in the month of July – it’s a huge motivation for everybody to do as well as they possibly can.”

“Kilruane and Thurles Sarsfields – great old rivals – and Sarsfields I believe putting in a huge shift this year, really prepared and really focused.”

“Tommy Maher back in charge so you can expect a big year from the Blue & White.”

The Sarsfields versus Kilruane game in Holycross will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM on Saturday afternoon.

Its part of a super weekend of hurling on the station.

At 7.30, we’ll bring you Kiladangan against JK Brackens from Semple Stadium.

On Sunday, we’ll have live action from McDonagh Park as Toomevara take on Borrisoleigh at 1 and that same evening we’ll have full commentary as Nenagh Éire Óg take on Holycross Ballycahill at 7pm

Plus, Tipp FM’s reporters will be on the ground with updates from all the other round 1 games.

Tipp FM’s coverage of this super hurling weekend is brought to you by Nenagh, Thurles and Templemore Credit Unions.