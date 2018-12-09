Feast of Under 21 Hurling in store

The Under 21 Hurling Championships in Tipperary are nearing a conclusion this weekend.

The Under 21 B final is on in Boherlahan at 12.30 this afternoon.

It pits Cappawhite Gaels against Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels.

The U21A semi final and semi final replay also take place today.

West champions Clonoulty Rossmore meet newly crowned South champions Killenaule in Ardfinnan at 1 o’clock.

While it’s North versus Mid as Toomevara meet Thurles Sarsfields again.

The sides were level after extra time in Borrisoleigh last Sunday and go head to head again in The Ragg at 1pm.

All Ireland under 21 medal winner Conor Stakelum pointed what looked like a winner in extra time for the Blues in the drawn game but Kevin MacCarthy rifled home a last gasp equaliser for the Greyhounds.

County secretary Tim Floyd says weather conditions were difficult for the players in the drawn game and he expects another close game at the Ragg this time round.