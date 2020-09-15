Exuberance versus experience in O’Riain final

It’s north versus south in this weekend’s Seamus O’Riain Cup final.

Many people also see it as a clash of styles with the experienced Mullinahone side going up against the high-energy style of Lorrha-Dorrha.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM analyst JJ Kennedy says Lorrha are a very lively team.

“A team that has really been in top form all season.”

“I think people were tipping Lorrha from a bit of a distance back that they really are the ones.”

“But they’re coming up against a very seasoned Mullinahone team – the old names still there and still doing the business so it is a fascinating clash from that perspective.”

The game at Semple Stadium throw’s in at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon. It will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles, Cahir.