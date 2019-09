This weekends North Tipp Senior Hurling final could be a high scoring affair between Kiladangan and Borrisoleigh.

Kiladangan saw off Templederry in the Divisional semi-final last weekend having already beaten Kilruane this year.

Borrisoleigh booked their place in the final after a marathon affair against Burgess which needed two periods of extra time to separate the sides.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time local journalist Liam Hogan said he’s expecting a cracker on Sunday.