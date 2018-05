Tipp are just over a week away from their opening game of the Munster Senior Hurling championship against Limerick.

The Premier overcame the Treaty County in the National League 2-31 to 1-31, but it took extra time to separate the sides.

The teams meet again on May 20th in the Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport Cathal Barrett gave his thoughts on the tie – and on star Limerick hurler Cian Lynch.