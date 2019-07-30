Eamon O Shea- Players let their hurling do the talking

As a group the Tipp senior set up are delighted to be in the All Ireland Senior hurling final – that’s according to coach Eamon O Shea.

The majority of finals in the last decade have been contested by Tipp and Kilkenny with the last meeting in the final coming in 2016 when Seamus Callanan hit 13 points to topple the cats.

Both sides contain a number of the players that have contested 6 finals in 10 years including a replay in 2014.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson after the All Ireland semi final against Wexford, Tipp coach Eamon O Shea said the players were tremendous throughout the semi final and that he is looking forward now to the final