Dunne names minor side to face Clare

There are two changes from last week’s starting 15 as Cian O’Farrell and Ryan Renehan come into the attack in Tipp’s last league round.
The Premier have had a fairly good run of form – despite winning just one game against Cork and losing the other two against Limerick and Waterford – both of which were well within their grasp until the dying moments of the games.
They face Clare in their final round robin game – with their table wide open also.
However, just the top two teams progress to the Munster final, with the bottom 3 out.
Throw in is at 12 noon, and Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.
The Tipperary minor team lines out as follows;
1 Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2 Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs
3 Conor Whelan – Mullinahone
4 Kevin Hayes – Moycarkey-Borris
5 Johnny Ryan (Capt.) – Arravale Rovers
6 Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch
7 Seán Phelan – Nenagh Éire Óg
8 Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris
9 John Campion – Drom-Inch
10 Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
11 Cian O’Farrell – Nenagh Éire Óg
12 Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13 Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
14 Ryan Renehan – Cappawhite
15 James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh
Subs
16 Enda Dunphy – St. Mary’s Clonmel
17 Frank Hanafin – Holycross-Ballycahill
18 Mikey O’Shea – Mullinahone
19 Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh
20 Jack Morrissey – Moycarkey-Borris
21 Billy O’Connor – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22 Jack Lanigan – Thurles Sarsfields
23 Darren Flood -Moycarkey-Borris
24 Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane