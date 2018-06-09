Dunne names minor side to face Clare

There are two changes from last week’s starting 15 as Cian O’Farrell and Ryan Renehan come into the attack in Tipp’s last league round.

The Premier have had a fairly good run of form – despite winning just one game against Cork and losing the other two against Limerick and Waterford – both of which were well within their grasp until the dying moments of the games.

They face Clare in their final round robin game – with their table wide open also.

However, just the top two teams progress to the Munster final, with the bottom 3 out.

Throw in is at 12 noon, and Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.

The Tipperary minor team lines out as follows;

1 Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2 Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs

3 Conor Whelan – Mullinahone

4 Kevin Hayes – Moycarkey-Borris

5 Johnny Ryan (Capt.) – Arravale Rovers

6 Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch

7 Seán Phelan – Nenagh Éire Óg

8 Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris

9 John Campion – Drom-Inch

10 Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

11 Cian O’Farrell – Nenagh Éire Óg

12 Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13 Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

14 Ryan Renehan – Cappawhite

15 James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh

Subs

16 Enda Dunphy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

17 Frank Hanafin – Holycross-Ballycahill

18 Mikey O’Shea – Mullinahone

19 Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh

20 Jack Morrissey – Moycarkey-Borris

21 Billy O’Connor – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22 Jack Lanigan – Thurles Sarsfields

23 Darren Flood -Moycarkey-Borris

24 Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane