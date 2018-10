There’s speculation in the Irish Examiner today that Tipperary minor manager Tommy Dunne is in line to come on board as Liam Sheedy’s senior coach.

The Toomevara man led Tipp to a Munster Minor title this year before losing to Kilkenny in the All Ireland semi-final.

Tipperary begin their League campaign with a home tie against Clare on January 26th with their Munster Championship opener away to Cork in May.