Drom claim the Johnny Ryan Cup

Man of the match Johnny Ryan hit 0-9 for Drom Inch as they collected the Johnny Ryan Cup last night in Templetuohy in the County Hurling League final.

Drom, playing with the aid of a strong wind in the first half, went in three points up against Upperchurch Drombane at the break before the Church took the lead mid way through the second period.

A strong Drom surge edged them ahead in the last quarter as David Butler’s team held on despite late pressure from the Church to win 3-13 to 0-19.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Drom manager John Mullins said it was great for the club to collect the silverware

Elsewhere Loughmore Castleiney retained the historic Mid Tipp hurling trophy, the Cahill Cup, after beating a game Moycarkey Borris side on a 2-21 to 3-14 scoreline in Holycross.