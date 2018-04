In the Mid senior hurling championship quarter finals, there’s another double header in The Ragg today.

First up JK Bracken’s come up against Clonakenny at 1.30, and that’s followed by the tie between Moycarkey Borris and Holycross Ballycahill at 3.

Trevor Hassett Mid Tipp PRO gives his prediction on the latter….

The winners of today’s games join Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney in the semi final stages – which won’t take place until after the inter county season.