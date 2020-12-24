Disappointment for Tipp Under 20s in Munster final

Tipperary relinquished their Munster and indeed All Ireland Under 20 hurling title last night.

They had to give best to Cork in the provincial decider in Pairc Ui Chaoimh losing out on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-4.

Jack Cahalane with the goal for the Rebels as well as a late free to seal the victory.

A disappointed Tipp manager John Devane spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game.

“When you lose a match by two points you’re going to have regrets and feel as if maybe there were things you could have done – maybe chances we could have taken.”

“I suppose that’s the ultimate disappointment but at this level you don’t get second chances.”