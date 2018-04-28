Disappointment for Callanan as McGrath takes flight

Drom & Inch’s talisman Seamus Callanan featured for the first time this season – having missed the league campaign recovering from back surgery.

However it was disappointment for him, as the McGrath brothers – Noel and John took hold of the game between Loughmore Castleiney and Drom & Inch in the second of today’s quarter finals.

At half time Loughmore led 11 points to 8, but Noel McGrath took flight in the second half and contributed a total of 9 points.

It finished up Loughmore Castleiney 27 points to Drom & Inch 17.