Do-or-die for Tipp and Galway in League encounter

Tipperary and Galway will battle it out next weekend for the final slot in the knock-out stages of the National Hurling League.

Pearse Stadium in Galway is the venue for Sunday’s game which throws-in at 2 o’clock.

It’s likely to attract a big crowd for what will be the first League clash between the counties since the 2017 final which the Tribesmen won easily.

The last competitive between the counties was in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, which Galway also won.

A draw next Sunday would be enough for Liam Sheedy’s side to advance to the quarter-finals as they have a superior scoring difference to Galway.

Limerick and Waterford from Group A, along with Clare, Wexford and Kilkenny in Group B are already through to the knock-out stages, with the Bannermen already guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

They topped their Group after taking nine of a possible ten points.

Limerick head Group A on 8 points followed by Waterford, with Tipperary and Galway both on four points.

A draw or a win against Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night would secure a semi-final place for Limerick. If the Deise win, they will take the semi-final place on the head-to-head rule.