Do or die clash for Drom & Inch against Sars

The final line up for the knock out stages of the county senior hurling championship will be decided tonight.

Thurles Sarsfields take on a Drom & Inch side fighting for their life in the competition.

Upperchurch Drombane’s future in the championship depends on the outcome of tonight’s game too – Upperchurch and Drom Inch drew last Tuesday night, with Sars beating the Church over the weekend.

If Drom win this evening they go through as group leaders with Sars as runners up.

However a win for Sars would complicate things for the second spot, with points difference coming into play.

Journalist with the Tipp Star Noel Dundon says neither side will want to lose…

Throw in in Templetuohy this evening is at 7:30.