Devastating defeat for minors as they give up 12 point lead to Waterford

Tipperary’s minors have suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Waterford this afternoon.

They gave away a 12 point lead after 10 minutes into the second half to lose by a point – having been outscored 2-8 to 0-1 in the last 20 minutes.

The Premier led 1-6 to 3 points at half time – the goal coming from Tipp sharpshooter Sean Hayes who scored two goals against Limerick in the opening round, and another last weekend against Cork.

Two further goals came for Tipp early in the second half – a second on the day for Sean Hayes, and another coming from Devon Ryan.

However, Waterford kept the scoreboard ticking over, and scored a goal on 59 minutes from Michael Kiely, bringing the gap back to 4 points.

Kiely followed it immediately with a second goal to bring the game back to 1 point – and a free tapped over the bar brought it to level pegging on the 60 minute mark

A follow up point put the Déise 1 up, when the referee blew the full-time whistle.

It finished Waterford: 2-13(19) Tipperary : 3-9(18)

Tipperary now have 2 points – from 1 win, and 2 losses.

After the game, Tipp manager Tommy Dunne gave his rection to Tipp FM Sport