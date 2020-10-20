Devane: You have to earn your place on a Tipp team

Despite winning their Munster Under 20 Hurling quarter final against Clare last night Tipp manager John Devane says it was a wake up call for many of the players.

It took a strong second half performance from the Premier County to overcome the Banner having gone in 4 points down at half time.

Tipp now face Waterford in the Munster semi-final in Dungarvan next Monday.

However John Devane says the players know they have to deliver.

“Yeah, absolutely. We know we have quality in the team but if we’re not applying ourselves we’re a very ordinary team.”

“That’s the starting point and if you don’t bring that to the Tipperary jersey you’re not going to wear the Tipperary jersey and a lot of the lads realise that after tonight. There are lessons to be learned and the lads will learn them and we’ll learn them.”

“It’s a real quick turnaround of one week so we need to be ready for Waterford next week.”