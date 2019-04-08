Defeat for County champions

Borrisoleigh overcame 2018 champions Clonoulty Rossmore to record a 1-18 to 1-15 victory at Holycross in the first round of the Senior Hurling Championship.

The north side started brightly going in 1-11 to 1-4 clear at half time with Brendan Maher contributing four points before Clonoulty staged a comeback at the start of the second half.

With Dan McCormack and Brendan Maher starring for Borris they ran out three point winners.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Borris secretary Gerry Treacy said they were thrilled with the performance.