Decision on Tipperary senior hurling captaincy imminent

A decision on the Tipperary senior hurling captain for the year ahead will be made over the coming weeks.

Thurles Sarsfields Pádraic Maher was appointed to the role for the 2018 season by then manager Michael Ryan.

Tipp face Kerry tomorrow afternoon in their second outing of the Munster Senior League following a win against Limerick last time out.

2019 manager Liam Sheedy says he should have news on the captaincy soon.

Throw in for the Tipp – Kerry game is at 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh.