D-Day for Nenagh and Clonoulty

Today’s County Senior Hurling final is one many wouldn’t have predicted.

Nenagh Éire Óg ended Thurles Sarsfields dreams of 5-in-a-row in the semi finals while Clonoulty Rossmore saw off the challenge of Toomevara in the last four.

Tipp FM analyst and former All Ireland winner James Woodlock says Clonoulty won’t fear Nenagh and will be well familiar with today’s opponents.

Meanwhile, County Board Chair John Devane says it’ll be a great game.

Throw-in is at 3.30 in Semple Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM.