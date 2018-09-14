Cummins: Tipp management position a target for the future

Speculation is rife that Liam Cahill will be unveiled as the new Tipperary senior hurling manager at the September county board meeting.

The Ballingarry native guided Tipp to the under 21 All Ireland title against Cork in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick last month.

A number of former managers and players have been linked to the role including William Maher, Liam Sheedy, Nicky English and Brendan Cummins.

Ballybacon Grange clubman and former goalkeeper Cummins was also linked to the vacant Waterford position but he told Tipp FM Sport that – while he isn’t in the running at present – managing his county is something he would like to do in the future.