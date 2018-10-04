County Senior Hurling semi finals looming

Clonoulty Rossmore face a tough task against Toomevara in the County Senior hurling semi final this Sunday.

It’s the first game of a double header in Semple Stadium, with Nenagh Éire Óg meeting Thurles Sarsfields in the other game.

Toom were promoted from the Seamus O’Riain Cup while Clonoulty Rossmore are this years’ West Champions having overcome Éire Óg Annacarthy in the Divisional final.

Clonoulty and former Tipp player Timmy Hammersley says the club is going from strength to strength this year.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.